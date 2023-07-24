UFO sightings: an otherworldly history
David Clarke explores how recent interest in UFOs and visitors from above fits into a longer history of our fascination with aliens
A recent Nasa press conference detailing the American space agency’s research into UFO sightings sparked headlines across the globe about extraterrestrial visitors – but, as Dr David Clarke tells Matt Elton, such stories are nothing new. David explores how recent interest in UFOs fits into the longer history of our fascination with visitors from above, and what society’s shifting view of aliens tells us about the cultural and political currents of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.