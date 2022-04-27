Video games at 50: a cultural history
Fifty years on from the launch of the first commercial home video game console, John Wills discusses the history of the gaming industry
Published: April 27, 2022 at 11:29 am
Fifty years on from the launch of the world’s first commercial home video game console – the Magnavox Odyssey – John Wills talks to Matt Elton about how video games have reflected the world around them over the past half century, and the ways in which history and gaming increasingly overlap.
Authors
Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
