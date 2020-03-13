Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Wales’s turbulent 20th century

Wales’s turbulent 20th century

Simon Jenkins talks about his new BBC radio programme, which explores the difficulties faced by Wales in the 20th century

The Millennium Centre in Cardiff. (Photo by Dreamstime)

Simon Jenkins talks about his new BBC radio programme, Wales: A 20th-century Tragedy?, which explores the difficulties faced by the country in recent history, and offers some opinions on its future.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Simon Jenkins talks about his new BBC radio programme, Wales: A 20th-century Tragedy?, which explores the difficulties faced by the country in recent history, and offers some opinions on its future.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

The reconcilliation between Thomas Becket and Henry II. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Millennium Centre, Cardiff. (Photo by Dreamstime)
20th Century

Simon Jenkins: “Wales needs to get over England and be Wales again”

30th June 1963: Some of the many hundreds of supporters of the CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) and the Committee of 100 waiting outside Birch Grove, the country home of British prime minister Harold Macmillan, where he and American president John F Kennedy are having weekend talks. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images)
20th Century

Peter Hennessy on Britain in transition

Will Millard – presenter of the BBC series 'Hidden Wales'. (Photo by BBC Wales)
Industrial revolution

The hidden history of Wales

St Fagans Castle and gardens
20th Century

A visit to St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff