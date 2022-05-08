History Extra logo
War in the air: everything you wanted to know

Paul Beaver answers listeners questions on military aviation – from early innovations to flying aces and dogfights

Published: May 8, 2022 at 12:34 pm

What are the origins of aircraft being used in war? How common were dogfights? And were early fighter pilots really the ‘knights of the air’? Speaking with Emily Briffett, Paul Beaver answers your top questions about military aviation in our latest Everything you wanted to know episode.

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant
