Watergate at 50: the making of an American scandal
Clifford Williamson charts the twists and turns of the conspiracy that sparked a constitutional crisis – and brought down a president
By
Published: June 17, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Half a century on from the Watergate scandal, Clifford Williamson explores its twists and turns, its key players, and its lasting impact on American politics. Speaking with Matt Elton, he explains how the conspiracy sparked a constitutional crisis that brought down a president.
Authors
Matt EltonDeputy Editor, BBC History Magazine
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
