What the Stasi did next

For decades the Stasi were a pervasive and terrifying force in the lives of millions of East Germans. Former FBI agent Ralph Hope reveals how officers of the notorious security service sought to reinvent themselves in the decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and rarely faced the consequences of their actions.

Ralph Hope is the author of The Grey Men: Pursuing the Stasi into the Present (Oneworld, 2021)

