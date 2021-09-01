Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Why do things change?
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Why do things change?

From the rise of Christianity to the Russian Revolution, David Potter analyses the causes of huge events that transformed human history 

From the rise of Christianity to the Russian Revolution, David Potter analyses the causes of huge events that transformed human history. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

David Potter, author of Disruption: Why Things Change, analyses the causes of huge events that altered human history and guides us on a tour of radical transformation in western history, taking in the Black Death, Adolf Hitler, the printing press and the perils of complacency.

Advertisement

David Potter is the author of Disruption: Why Things Change (OUP, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW