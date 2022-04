Wiretapping has a chequered past in the United States, from civil war soldiers who were seen as heroes for tapping enemy wires to the political scandals that rocked the 20th-century establishment. Brian Hochman, the author of The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States tells Rhiannon Davies about the history of electronic eavesdropping.

Advertisement

Brian Hochman is the author of The Listeners: A History of Wiretapping in the United States (Harvard University Press, 2022)