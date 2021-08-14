Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Bewitched cars & mail-order charms: witchcraft in modern France

Bewitched cars & mail-order charms: witchcraft in modern France

Will Pooley delves into the strange and surprising history of witchcraft beliefs in France, from the Revolution to the Second World War

Will Pooley delves into the strange and surprising history of witchcraft beliefs in France, from the Revolution to the Second World War. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

From bewitched cars and mail-order charms to murder investigations, Will Pooley delves into the surprising history of witchcraft in France from the French Revolution to the Second World War, revealing how supernatural beliefs adapted to a modernising society.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful history

Will Pooley delves into the strange and surprising history of witchcraft beliefs in France, from the Revolution to the Second World War. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW