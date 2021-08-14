Bewitched cars & mail-order charms: witchcraft in modern France
Will Pooley delves into the strange and surprising history of witchcraft beliefs in France, from the Revolution to the Second World War
Published:
From bewitched cars and mail-order charms to murder investigations, Will Pooley delves into the surprising history of witchcraft in France from the French Revolution to the Second World War, revealing how supernatural beliefs adapted to a modernising society.
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast