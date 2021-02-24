The women who fought back against Hollywood
Helen O’Hara highlights female pioneers of film, and reveals some of the challenges faced by women working in Hollywood over the past century
Published:
Film critic Helen O’Hara talks about her new book Women vs Hollywood, which highlights female pioneers of film, and reveals some of the challenges faced by women working in Hollywood over the past century – from controlling studios and sexist roles to unequal pay and #MeToo.
Helen O’ Hara is the author of Women vs Hollywood: The Fall and Rise of Women in Film (Little, Brown, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast