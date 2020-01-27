Accessibility Links

Fighting for the vote

Clare Wright reveals how Australian women battled for political equality in the early 20th century and inspired suffrage movements around the world

Historian and author Clare Wright reveals how Australian women battled for political equality in the early 20th century and helped inspire suffrage movements in other parts of the world

How to download the History Extra podcast

