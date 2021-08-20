Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 20th Century
  4. Working-class girlhood in 1930s Bolton 
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Working-class girlhood in 1930s Bolton 

Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer reveal what we can learn from essays written by Bolton schoolgirls in 1937 

Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer reveal what we can learn from essays written by Bolton schoolgirls in 1937. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer discuss their new book, Class of ’37, which looks at what we can learn from essays written in 1937 by 12- and 13-year-old girls from Bolton.

Advertisement

Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer are the authors of Class of ’37: Voices from Working-Class Girlhood (Metro, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: England

Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer reveal what we can learn from essays written by Bolton schoolgirls in 1937. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
SS21_Brandsite_720x480

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW