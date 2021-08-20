All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Working-class girlhood in 1930s Bolton
Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer reveal what we can learn from essays written by Bolton schoolgirls in 1937
Published:
Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer discuss their new book, Class of ’37, which looks at what we can learn from essays written in 1937 by 12- and 13-year-old girls from Bolton.
Hester Barron and Claire Langhamer are the authors of Class of ’37: Voices from Working-Class Girlhood (Metro, 2021)