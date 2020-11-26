Accessibility Links

2020: The historians’ verdict

From debates about colonialism to lessons from previous pandemics, a panel of historians discuss how the past has shaped 2020 – and how the events of this momentous year should change our understanding of the past

Kerri Greenidge, Tom Holland, Suzannah Lipscomb and Michael Wood debate the historical context of 2020

From debates about colonialism to lessons from previous pandemics, history has repeatedly made the headlines this year. We invited historians Kerri Greenidge, Tom Holland, Suzannah Lipscomb and Michael Wood to discuss how the past has shaped 2020 – and how the events of this momentous year should change our understanding of the past.

