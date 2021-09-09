9/11: Twenty years on

Most people over the age of 30 probably have some vivid mental image of 11 September 2001, when fanatical Islamic terrorists crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon in Washington DC. A fourth hijacked plane was forced down by courageous passengers en route to either the Capitol or the White House. For me, the most memorable image is of US president George W Bush sitting with a class of schoolkids, aged six and seven, in Florida, listening while they read My Pet Goat. Bush’s face is frozen at the moment when an aide whispers in his ear that the second plane had crashed into the other tower: “Mr President, America is under attack.”

The president’s shocked visage testifies to a man who suddenly knew that the buck did indeed “stop here”. It also personifies a whole nation suddenly forced to rethink its raison d’être. Twenty years on, Americans remain scarred by 9/11. And it undoubtedly transformed air travel and security. But was 9/11 a turning point in world history, as has often been argued? Is a dramatic image always a good guide to lasting impact?

To grasp the immediate shock of 9/11, let’s rewind to those heady days a decade before, when the Soviet empire in eastern Europe collapsed in 1989 and then the USSR itself fell apart in December 1991. Pundit Francis Fukuyama summed up the American mood extravagantly: we had, he argued, reached “the end of history”, meaning that we had reached what he regarded as the end point of humanity’s ideological evolution, and the universalisation of western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.

Another slogan of the time came from commentator Charles Krauthammer. Cold War bipolarity had gone, he said. “Now is the unipolar moment… The centre of the world is the unchallenged superpower, the United States, attended by its western allies.” In time, he admitted, “in perhaps another generation or so there will be great powers coequal with the United States”, but “we are not there yet, nor will we be for decades”.

A third catchphrase – “a new world order” – was uttered by President George HW Bush during his triumphant campaign to drive Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait in February 1991. Bush crafted a remarkable diplomatic coalition of nearly 40 countries – including old foes such as Mos-cow and prickly allies such as France – all acting under UN authority. Ground combat operations lasted only a hundred hours, after a display of GPS-directed “technowar” that showed why the US was indeed the top military superpower. Yet Bush was careful not to stretch his unlikely coalition too far, resisting calls to push on from Kuwait further into Iraq and topple Saddam. Instead, reusing a phrase coined by former US president Woodrow Wilson, he declared: “We have before us the opportunity to forge for ourselves and for future generations a new world order – a world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, governs the conduct of nations.”

Yet the 1990s belied these high hopes. A decade of brutal fighting across former Yugoslavia, during which perhaps 140,000 people were killed and 4 million displaced, showed that the new world order would not fall smoothly into place. Spasms of ethnic cleansing on all sides spiralled into crimes of genocide by Serbian forces in Bosnia. As for the sole superpower, Bush’s Democrat successor, Bill Clinton, learnt the limits of American might when his “surgical operation” to clean up warlord-run Somalia in October 1993 ended with the desecrated corpses of US soldiers being dragged through the streets of the capital Mogadishu, to the horror of TV viewers across the US. Clinton’s rapid withdrawal of American forces encouraged Islamist militants to see the US as a hollow giant. Among them was a man called Osama Bin Laden.

It was therefore a wary America that entered the new millennium under George W Bush, the son of Clinton’s predecessor. “Dubya”, as he was known in the family, seemed out of his depth in the early months after his inauguration in January 2001. His main foreign policy focus was relations with China, and he showed no enthusiasm for military intervention or for “nation building”. Before the election, Bush had said he felt America needed to “convince people who live in the lands they live in to build the nations”. He also promised to be “judicious as to how to use the military. It needs to be in our vital interest, the mission needs to be clear… the exit strategy obvious.”