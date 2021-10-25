Afghanistan: a history of instability
A panel of expert historians discuss how history can help make sense of current events in Afghanistan
Published:
The Taliban recently regained control of Afghanistan as US forces withdrew after two decades in the country. How can history help make sense of this seismic moment? Matt Elton joins a panel of experts – William Dalrymple, Rabia Latif Khan, Elisabeth Leake and Bijan Omrani – to explore how Afghanistan’s past can help us understand its present situation.
