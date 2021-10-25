History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. 21st Century
  4. Afghanistan: a history of instability

Afghanistan: a history of instability

A panel of expert historians discuss how history can help make sense of current events in Afghanistan

A panel of expert historians discuss how history can help make sense of current events in Afghanistan. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

The Taliban recently regained control of Afghanistan as US forces withdrew after two decades in the country. How can history help make sense of this seismic moment? Matt Elton joins a panel of experts – William Dalrymple, Rabia Latif Khan, Elisabeth Leake and Bijan Omrani – to explore how Afghanistan’s past can help us understand its present situation.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

20161103History-53302004_small

Matt Elton

Deputy Editor, BBC History Magazine

Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.

Tags

More on: Middle East

A panel of expert historians discuss how history can help make sense of current events in Afghanistan. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW