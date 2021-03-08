Accessibility Links

The big questions of women’s history

We mark International Women’s Day with a panel discussion tackling the central issues of women’s history

We mark International Women’s Day with a panel discussion tackling the central issues of women’s history. (Images by Getty Images)

Published:

We mark International Women’s Day with a panel discussion tackling the central issues of women’s history, including overlooked historical figures, exciting recent developments, whether men should write women’s history, and what work is still left to be done. Our panel features Maggie Andrews, chair of the Women’s History Network; Stella Dadzie, author of A Kick in the Belly: Women, Slavery and Resistance, Helen McCarthy, author of Double Lives: A History of Working Motherhood and Nicola Phillips, director of the Bedford Centre for the History of Women and Gender.

