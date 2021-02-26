Accessibility Links

Crafting historical weapons for Wolf Hall and The Witcher

Historical weapon-maker Tod of Tod’s Workshop gives a behind-the-scenes peek into the fascinating world of making replica weapons for TV and film

Tod Todeschini

Published:

From Roman catapults to medieval daggers, Tod of Tod’s Workshop has made it all. The historical weapon-maker gives a behind-the-scenes peek into making replica weapons and armour for period dramas and hit TV shows like Wolf Hall and The Witcher.

Tod Todeschini
