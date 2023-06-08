More than a year in, the war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, with repercussions on an international scale. It also continues to evoke parallels with a whole range of historical events, from the revolutions of 1917 to the breakup of the USSR in the early 1990s. Speaking with Matt Elton, Serhii Plokhy discusses the historical backdrop that helps make sense of the current conflict.

Advertisement

Serhii Plokhy is the author of The Russo-Ukrainian War: The Return of History (Allen Lane, 2023)