How responsible are novelists for shaping public understanding of the past? And how can books recreate the sentiments of a bygone era? In conversation with Emily Briffett, award-winning author Ian McEwan considers the inspirations behind writing books set in the past and discusses his new novel, Lessons, which spans many of the major historical events of the 20th century.

Ian McEwan is the author of Lessons: A Novel (Vintage Publishing, 2022)