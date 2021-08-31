All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
History in 2021, with Helen Carr and Suzannah Lipscomb
Public historians Helen Carr and Suzannah Lipscomb explore how we should make sense of studying the past in 2021
Sixty years ago EH Carr’s groundbreaking book, What is History?, explored how we should study the past. Now his great-granddaughter, Helen Carr, has teamed up with Suzannah Lipscomb to edit a new volume, What is History, Now?. Here, they discuss the importance and challenges of writing history in the 21st century.
Helen Carr and Suzannah Lipscomb are the editors of What is History, Now? (Orion, 2021)