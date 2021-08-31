History in 2021, with Helen Carr and Suzannah Lipscomb

Sixty years ago EH Carr’s groundbreaking book, What is History?, explored how we should study the past. Now his great-granddaughter, Helen Carr, has teamed up with Suzannah Lipscomb to edit a new volume, What is History, Now?. Here, they discuss the importance and challenges of writing history in the 21st century.

Helen Carr and Suzannah Lipscomb are the editors of What is History, Now? (Orion, 2021)