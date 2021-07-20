The piano: a musical history
For more than 300 years, the piano has captivated audiences, while composers have pushed the instrument’s boundaries. Susan Tomes, author of The Piano: A History in 100 Pieces, discusses some of the most impressive pieces of piano music ever written, and shares the stories of the composers who penned them
Susan Tomes is the author of The Piano: A History in 100 Pieces (Yale, 2021)