Should they stand or fall? The great statue debate

Alex von Tunzelmann explores the stories behind some of the world’s most controversial statues – and gives her take on whether they should stand or fall.

Published:

As statues of controversial historical figures continue to hit the headlines, Alex von Tunzelmann – author of Fallen Idols: Twelve Statues that Made History – looks at some of the most illuminating examples from across the centuries. She explores why the debate has proven so divisive, and gives her take on what should happen to controversial statues.

Alex von Tunzelmann is the author of Fallen Idols: Twelve Statues that Made History (Headline, 2021)

