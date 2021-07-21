Accessibility Links

The slave trade: a family history

Alex Renton shares the story of his own family’s involvement in the slave trade, and considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance

Alex Renton shares the story of his own family's involvement in the slave trade, and considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance.

Published:

Alex Renton discusses his new book, Blood Legacy, which offers an unflinching account of his ancestors' involvement in the slave trade. He also considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance, and how the long-lasting impact of slavery still affects the world today.

Alex Renton is the author of Blood Legacy: Reckoning With a Family's Story of Slavery (Canongate, 2021)

Alex Renton shares the story of his own family’s involvement in the slave trade, and considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance. (Image from Getty Images)
