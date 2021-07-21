All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The slave trade: a family history
Alex Renton shares the story of his own family’s involvement in the slave trade, and considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance
Alex Renton discusses his new book, Blood Legacy, which offers an unflinching account of his ancestors’ involvement in the slave trade. He also considers how best to deal with this unwanted inheritance, and how the long-lasting impact of slavery still affects the world today.
Alex Renton is the author of Blood Legacy: Reckoning With a Family’s Story of Slavery (Canongate, 2021)