Why the Ukraine conflict isn’t a new Cold War
International history expert Kristina Spohr discusses the historical parallels of the war in Ukraine
By
Published: April 4, 2022 at 2:57 pm
International history expert Professor Kristina Spohr talks to Matt Elton about the historical parallels of the current conflict in Ukraine – and why we shouldn’t see it as a new Cold War.
