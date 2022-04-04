History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Why the Ukraine conflict isn’t a new Cold War

International history expert Kristina Spohr discusses the historical parallels of the war in Ukraine

By
Published: April 4, 2022 at 2:57 pm

International history expert Professor Kristina Spohr talks to Matt Elton about the historical parallels of the current conflict in Ukraine – and why we shouldn’t see it as a new Cold War.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content