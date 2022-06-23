History Extra logo
Video: Dan David History Prize 2022

Watch videos first recorded at the Dan David Prize 2022 History Day

Published: June 23, 2022 at 11:53 am

Panel 1 | Hidden Hands: Unlocking Past Secrets

Moderator: Helen Carr

Participants: Verena Krebs, Efthymia Nikita, Kristina Richardson

Panel 2 | Looking to the past for a sustainable future

A conversation between Tim Cole and Bart Elmore

Panel 3 | Law, Wealth, Power and Generosity: New Ways of Thinking about Black Lives in America

Moderator: Yael Sternhell

Participants: Tyrone McKinley Freeman and Kim Welch

Browse all podcast episodes with the eight winners of the 2022 Dan David History Prize

