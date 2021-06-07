Wolfson History Prize 2021 special

The Wolfson History Prize celebrates the very best history books that combine academic rigour with popular appeal. Ahead of the announcement of the winner on 9 June 2021, we speak to some of the shortlisted authors – Helen McCarthy, Sudhir Hazareesingh and Rebecca Clifford, who’ve been nominated for their books on working motherhood, Toussaint Louverture and child Holocaust survivors.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3