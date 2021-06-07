Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Wolfson History Prize 2021 special

Wolfson Prize-shortlisted authors Helen McCarthy, Sudhir Hazareesingh and Rebecca Clifford discuss the secrets of writing history books with popular appeal

Pod Wolfson 2021 WL

Published:

The Wolfson History Prize celebrates the very best history books that combine academic rigour with popular appeal. Ahead of the announcement of the winner on 9 June 2021, we speak to some of the shortlisted authors – Helen McCarthy, Sudhir Hazareesingh and Rebecca Clifford, who’ve been nominated for their books on working motherhood, Toussaint Louverture and child Holocaust survivors.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

