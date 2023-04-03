It's an exciting year for royal history, with King Charles III's coronation set to take place on Saturday 6 May. Street parties, events and celebrations will be taking place across Britain over the coronation weekend, and we'd like you to get involved!

Enter our coronation competition for a chance to be published on the website.

If you’re aged between 6 and 13, BBC History Revealed magazine would love you to plan a coronation celebration for a historical figure.

You might decide to create a lavish banquet for King Henry VIII, or perhaps order some parmesan cheese for Samuel Pepys. You could even plan a street party with a 'Votes for Women' theme for Emmeline Pankhurst and her daughters, or concoct a meagre meal for a prisoner in the Tower of London.

How to enter

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR CORONATION CELEBRATION ENTRY TEMPLATE

If you don’t have a printer at home, don’t worry – you can draw your own!

Choose a historical figure, and tell us how you think they might choose to mark the coronation. What sort of food might they eat? What about clothing and entertainment? Who would they invite? Would your character would prefer to dedicate a book or poem to the new monarch instead of hosting a big celebration?

We love great pictures at BBC History Revealed, so we’ve also included space for you to draw a picture of your chosen character's coronation plans.

Entries must be no more than 200 words, and we are looking for well-presented entries, demonstrating creativity and historical knowledge! See Terms and Conditions at the bottom of the page for full criteria.

When you're happy with your entry, ask an adult to take a photograph of it and email the photo to photos@historyrevealed.com making sure you include your name, age and county of residence within the email itself.

We'll post a selection of images on the website throughout the competition – so keep checking back to see if you've been featured.

The competition is open to UK residents only, however we'd love to see entries from our international followers and feature some of them on the website.

The competition will close at 23.59 on 28 April 2023. The ten winners will be announced on historyextra.com and on our social media channels, on 5 May 2023.

FOR FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS, PLEASE SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE

Technical tips Where possible, write in pen, so that it’s easy to read on the final photograph Photos should be less than 10MB in size Try and make sure your entry fills the entire photograph, so it’s nice and clear It is recommended that you take the photograph in landscape

Need inspiration?

Don’t forget, if you’re struggling for ideas, there’s a wealth of content on HistoryExtra to give you some inspiration and get you started. (Please note that some of our articles may include references to historical violence; you can also find plenty of child-friendly history resources at BBC Bitesize)

Key characters you might like to research include:

Browse more articles about key historical figures here

