Adventure and archaeology in the golden age of Egyptology
Toby Wilkinson gives a lecture on the archaeologists and adventurers whose discoveries helped transform our understanding of the ancient Egyptians
Published:
Toby Wilkinson, author of A World Beneath the Sands, gives a lecture on the men and women whose obsession with Egypt’s ancient civilisation drove them to uncover its secrets in the 19th and early 20th centuries. He reveals how their work helped to enrich and transform our understanding of the Nile valley and its people, and left a lasting impression on Egypt, too.
Toby Wilkinson is the author of A World Beneath the Sands: Adventurers and Archaeologists in the Golden Age of Egyptology (Pan Macmillan, 2020)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast