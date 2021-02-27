Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Ancient Egypt
  4. Adventure and archaeology in the golden age of Egyptology

Adventure and archaeology in the golden age of Egyptology

Toby Wilkinson gives a lecture on the archaeologists and adventurers whose discoveries helped transform our understanding of the ancient Egyptians

Toby Wilkinson gives a lecture on the archaeologists and adventurers whose discoveries helped transform our understanding of the ancient Egyptians

Published:

Toby Wilkinson, author of A World Beneath the Sands, gives a lecture on the men and women whose obsession with Egypt’s ancient civilisation drove them to uncover its secrets in the 19th and early 20th centuries. He reveals how their work helped to enrich and transform our understanding of the Nile valley and its people, and left a lasting impression on Egypt, too.

Advertisement

Toby Wilkinson is the author of A World Beneath the Sands: Adventurers and Archaeologists in the Golden Age of Egyptology (Pan Macmillan, 2020)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Africa

Toby Wilkinson gives a lecture on the archaeologists and adventurers whose discoveries helped transform our understanding of the ancient Egyptians
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Colourised print of the Lighthouse of Alexandria as imagined in the 18th century
General ancient history

The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World: what were they, and what happened to them?

bigquestionafricaimage4-9b9d0b2
20th Century

The big question: Is Africa a prisoner of its past?

Sunset at the Chephren Pyramid, Giza, Egypt
Ancient Egypt

Searching for the pharaohs: where are the tombs of Ancient Egypt’s missing kings and queens?

An Egyptian mummy receiving a CT scan
Ancient Egypt

Looking inside ancient Egyptian mummies