Looking for Egypt’s lost tombs
Are there any treasures left to be excavated in Egypt? Chris Naunton gives a lecture on some of the most fascinating ancient figures whose tombs are yet to be discovered
In a lecture he delivered at our 2019 Chester History Weekend, Chris Naunton discusses his book Searching for the Lost Tombs of Egypt. He talks about some of the most fascinating ancient figures whose tombs are yet to be discovered, including Alexander the Great, Nefertiti and Cleopatra, and asks – will their burial places ever be found?
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast