Ancient Egypt podcast episodes
Showing items 1 to 10 of 10
- Membershipaudio
Ancient Egyptian pyramids: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Egyptologist Mark Lehner answers your burning questions on the pyramids, ancient Egypt’s most iconic monuments
- Membershipaudio
Conspiracy: did aliens build the pyramids?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In our new series delving into historical conspiracy theories, Joyce Tyldesley explores the origins of the theory that Ancient Egypt’s iconic monuments were built by creatures from out of this world
- Membershipaudio
Cleopatra’s triumphant daughter. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Jane Draycott tells the little-known story of Cleopatra Selene, daughter of Cleopatra and Mark Antony, and reveals how she turned a tragic inheritance into a triumphant reign
- Membershipaudio
Egyptian pharaohs: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Joyce Tyldesley answers listener questions on ancient Egypt’s royal rulers
- Membershipaudio
How is Tutankhamun’s legacy shaped by colonialism?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Christina Riggs looks beyond Tutankhamun’s treasures to explore how his legacy has been shaped colonialism and empire
- Membershipaudio
Should mummies be on display?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Is it strange that we go to museums to look at dead bodies? Angela Stienne delves into the ethical debates around displaying ancient human remains
- Membershipaudio
Looking for Egypt’s lost tombs. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Are there any treasures left to be excavated in Egypt? Chris Naunton gives a lecture on some of the most fascinating ancient figures whose tombs are yet to be discovered
- Membershipaudio
Life of the weekNefertiti. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Joyce Tyldesley chronicles the life of Nefertiti, the ancient Egyptian queen who was worshipped as a goddess and whose beguiling bust helped spark Egyptomania
- Membershipaudio
Daily life in ancient Egypt: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley responds to listener questions about everyday life in ancient Egypt, from governance to dental care and cat mummies
- Membershipaudio
Ramesses II: Egypt’s greatest pharaoh?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Toby Wilkinson explores the remarkable reign of Ramesses II and considers whether he really was the most accomplished of all Egyptian pharaohs