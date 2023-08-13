For more than 3,000 years, the ancient Egyptians adhered to a rich and complex system of beliefs, worshipping a vast pantheon of mighty – and often animal-headed – gods and goddesses. But how did this dynamic religion emerge? What was the pharaoh’s role in rituals? And what did the Egyptians believe happened to them after death? In our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley speaks to Danny Bird to answer your questions on the mysteries surrounding religion in ancient Egypt.

Joyce Tyldesley’s books include The Penguin Book of Myth and Legends of Ancient Egypt (Penguin, 2011)