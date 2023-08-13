For more than 3,000 years, the ancient Egyptians adhered to a rich and complex system of beliefs, worshipping a vast pantheon of mighty – and often animal-headed – gods and goddesses. But how did this dynamic religion emerge? What was the pharaoh’s role in rituals? And what did the Egyptians believe happened to them after death? In our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley speaks to Danny Bird to answer your questions on the mysteries surrounding religion in ancient Egypt.

Advertisement

Joyce Tyldesley’s books include The Penguin Book of Myth and Legends of Ancient Egypt (Penguin, 2011)

Advertisement

Authors

Danny BirdStaff Writer, BBC History Revealed

Danny Bird is the Staff Writer at BBC History Revealed, responsible for researching and producing the magazine’s features

Advertisement
Advertisement

SUMMER SALE! Get your first 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue when you subscriber to either BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99

CLAIM NOW
Advertisement