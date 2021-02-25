Nefertiti: wife, mother, pharaoh
Egyptologist Aidan Dodson explores the life, death and afterlife of ancient Egypt’s sun queen
Following the discovery of her striking bust in 1912, Nefertiti has become one of the best-known women of ancient Egypt. Professor Aidan Dodson – author of Nefertiti: Queen and Pharaoh of Egypt: Her Life and Afterlife – discusses ancient Egypt’s sun queen and offers his take on whether she ever reigned as a fully-fledged pharaoh in her own right.
Aidan Dodson is author of Nefertiti: Queen and Pharaoh of Egypt: Her Life and Afterlife (The American University in Cairo Press, 2020)
