Nefertiti: wife, mother, pharaoh

Egyptologist Aidan Dodson explores the life, death and afterlife of ancient Egypt’s sun queen

Egyptologist Aidan Dodson explores the life, death and afterlife of ancient Egypt's sun queen.

Published:

Following the discovery of her striking bust in 1912, Nefertiti has become one of the best-known women of ancient Egypt. Professor Aidan Dodson – author of Nefertiti: Queen and Pharaoh of Egypt: Her Life and Afterlife – discusses ancient Egypt’s sun queen and offers his take on whether she ever reigned as a fully-fledged pharaoh in her own right.

Aidan Dodson is author of Nefertiti: Queen and Pharaoh of Egypt: Her Life and Afterlife (The American University in Cairo Press, 2020)

Egyptologist Aidan Dodson explores the life, death and afterlife of ancient Egypt’s sun queen. (Image by Getty Images)
