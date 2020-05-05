Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Ancient Egypt
  4. 6 podcasts about ancient Egypt to listen to right now

6 podcasts about ancient Egypt to listen to right now

What have you always wanted to know about about the ancient Egyptians? Find out more about this fascinating period from these free episodes of the HistoryExtra podcast. From the treasures of the pharaohs to the history of the river Nile, BBC World Histories editor Matt Elton rounds up six episodes you won't want to miss…

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh presented by Viking Cruises opens at the Saatchi Gallery on 2 November. Tickets on-sale now, please visit: www.tutankhamun-london.com
1

The amazing history of Egypt

This audio lecture from Professor Joann Fletcher is a great introduction to the greatest hits of ancient Egypt, from its pharaohs and pyramids to the lives of its citizens.

Want to find out even more about ancient Egypt? Here are some of our most popular articles…

1

The amazing history of Egypt

This audio lecture from Professor Joann Fletcher is a great introduction to the greatest hits of ancient Egypt, from its pharaohs and pyramids to the lives of its citizens.

Advertisement

Want to find out even more about ancient Egypt? Here are some of our most popular articles…


2

Treasures of Tutankhamun

The golden mask of Tutankhamun is one of the most famous symbols of ancient Egypt, and featured among the treasures at a major London exhibition that launched in 2019. The ongoing coronavirus crisis means you can’t currently see the artefacts in person, but this interview with the exhibition’s curator is the next best thing.

3

Myths and misconceptions

I enjoyed chatting to archaeologist and TV presenter John Romer back in 2017 about the misconceptions that still persist about ancient Egypt. He’s great company – wry and opinionated – and a perfect guide to a thousand years of history, from the building of the Great Pyramid to the collapse of the Middle Kingdom.

4

Egypt’s lost tombs

The Pyramid of Khafre
The Pyramid of Khafre is the second-largest of the Ancient Egyptian Pyramids of Giza. (Photo by Nick Brundle Photography, via Getty Images)

Where were famous figures such as Cleopatra and Nefertiti really buried? What secrets lurk in Egypt’s lost tombs? Chris Naunton shares his expert insights in this fascinating interview. And you can read more from Chris in his feature on the lost tombs for BBC History Revealed.

5

The River Nile

Without the Nile, there would be no Egypt. Toby Wilkinson talks us through the ways in which the great river was intrinsically bound up with the ancient civilisation’s success.

6

Ancient Egypt through Victorian eyes

Why were our Victorian forebears so fascinated by all things ancient Egyptian? David Gange looks back at an era of tourist trips and scholarly rivalry.

Advertisement

Matt Elton is the editor of BBC World Histories Magazine

Tags

More on: Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh presented by Viking Cruises opens at the Saatchi Gallery on 2 November. Tickets on-sale now, please visit: www.tutankhamun-london.com
Learn more about this subject

You may like

A reconstruction of an extract from the Book of the Dead depicting an embalming scene. (Photo by De Agostini Picture Library via Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Guidebook to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife

Gebelein Man
Ancient Egypt

The big questions of ancient Egypt

Sunset at the Chephren Pyramid, Giza, Egypt
Ancient Egypt

Searching for the pharaohs: where are the tombs of Ancient Egypt’s missing kings and queens?

RomerMAIN-ade6a5e
Ancient Egypt

“The idea that pharaohs were worshipped as all-powerful gods is just plain silly”: John Romer on the truth about ancient Egypt