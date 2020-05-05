6 podcasts about ancient Egypt to listen to right now
What have you always wanted to know about about the ancient Egyptians? Find out more about this fascinating period from these free episodes of the HistoryExtra podcast. From the treasures of the pharaohs to the history of the river Nile, BBC World Histories editor Matt Elton rounds up six episodes you won't want to miss…
The amazing history of Egypt
This audio lecture from Professor Joann Fletcher is a great introduction to the greatest hits of ancient Egypt, from its pharaohs and pyramids to the lives of its citizens.
This audio lecture from Professor Joann Fletcher is a great introduction to the greatest hits of ancient Egypt, from its pharaohs and pyramids to the lives of its citizens.

The golden mask of Tutankhamun is one of the most famous symbols of ancient Egypt, and featured among the treasures at a major London exhibition that launched in 2019. The ongoing coronavirus crisis means you can't currently see the artefacts in person, but this interview with the exhibition's curator is the next best thing.

I enjoyed chatting to archaeologist and TV presenter John Romer back in 2017 about the misconceptions that still persist about ancient Egypt. He's great company – wry and opinionated – and a perfect guide to a thousand years of history, from the building of the Great Pyramid to the collapse of the Middle Kingdom.

Where were famous figures such as Cleopatra and Nefertiti really buried? What secrets lurk in Egypt's lost tombs? Chris Naunton shares his expert insights in this fascinating interview. And you can read more from Chris in his feature on the lost tombs for BBC History Revealed.

Without the Nile, there would be no Egypt. Toby Wilkinson talks us through the ways in which the great river was intrinsically bound up with the ancient civilisation's success.

Why were our Victorian forebears so fascinated by all things ancient Egyptian? David Gange looks back at an era of tourist trips and scholarly rivalry.
Matt Elton is the editor of BBC World Histories Magazine