6 podcasts about ancient Egypt to listen to right now

1 The amazing history of Egypt

This audio lecture from Professor Joann Fletcher is a great introduction to the greatest hits of ancient Egypt, from its pharaohs and pyramids to the lives of its citizens.

8 facts you might not know about Tutankhamun

2 Treasures of Tutankhamun The golden mask of Tutankhamun is one of the most famous symbols of ancient Egypt, and featured among the treasures at a major London exhibition that launched in 2019. The ongoing coronavirus crisis means you can't currently see the artefacts in person, but this interview with the exhibition's curator is the next best thing. You can also explore our gallery of the treasures 3 Myths and misconceptions I enjoyed chatting to archaeologist and TV presenter John Romer back in 2017 about the misconceptions that still persist about ancient Egypt. He's great company – wry and opinionated – and a perfect guide to a thousand years of history, from the building of the Great Pyramid to the collapse of the Middle Kingdom. 4 Egypt's lost tombs Where were famous figures such as Cleopatra and Nefertiti really buried? What secrets lurk in Egypt's lost tombs? Chris Naunton shares his expert insights in this fascinating interview. And you can read more from Chris in his feature on the lost tombs for BBC History Revealed. 5 The River Nile Without the Nile, there would be no Egypt. Toby Wilkinson talks us through the ways in which the great river was intrinsically bound up with the ancient civilisation's success. 6 Ancient Egypt through Victorian eyes Why were our Victorian forebears so fascinated by all things ancient Egyptian? David Gange looks back at an era of tourist trips and scholarly rivalry.