Why do we say ‘crocodile tears’?

The ancient Egyptians were no stranger to crocodiles. For people living and working near the River Nile, the threat from a snappy attack was constant. Such was the respect for crocodiles that the animal was represented in one of the ancient Egyptian gods – Sobek. It was in this culture that the phrase was born.

Crocodiles do actually cry. When they spend enough time out of the water, their eyes dry out so they weep to keep them lubricated. The belief started that the crocodiles only shed these tears when attacking and eating their victims, either as a trap to lure in their prey or out of emotion for their violent act.