History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Ancient Greece
  4. Did any ancient Greeks visit Britain?

Did any ancient Greeks visit Britain?

One explorer certainly claimed he did, but not everyone believed him

Sketch of Pytheas of Massalia standing on the deck of a wooden ship. He was a Greek explorer who claimed to have visited the British Isles

Published:

In around 330-320 BC, Pytheas of Massalia set out from the Mediterranean bound for far-off and fabled lands where no known Greek had been before: the northwestern reaches of Europe.

Advertisement

He navigated the Atlantic coast, sailed to Scandinavia, and landed on the British Isles. There, he observed the tin mines of Belerion, or Cornwall, and made estimates of how far away it was from home.

Pytheas wrote an account of his voyage, On the Ocean, which became something of a sensation. It has since been lost, though, so what we know about Pytheas comes from other ancient Greek or Roman scholars, many of whom believed he made it all up – his claims of solidified or frozen seas was deemed too outlandish.

Yet it has been suggested that Pytheas actually made it to the Shetland Islands, Denmark and the Baltic – possibly even Iceland, too.

  • Read next | Who’s who in ancient Greece? Meet 14 famous Greeks
Advertisement

This content first appeared in the June 2021 issue of BBC History Revealed

Authors

Jonny Wilkes

Jonny Wilkes

Freelance writer

Jonny Wilkes is a former staff writer for BBC History Revealed, and he continues to write for both the magazine and HistoryExtra. He has BA in History from the University of York.

Tags

Subs Xmas 2021-2_Sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW