Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Ancient Greece
  4. History quiz: how much do you know about ancient Greece?

History quiz: how much do you know about ancient Greece?

Can you put in an Olympic performance, or will you succumb to the myths? Test you knowledge of ancient Greece with our history quiz

Ancient Greece banners2

Published:

How did you do? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Want to improve your knowledge? You can read more about about the ancient Greeks on our ancient Greece hub page, where you can explore what life was really like in the Hellenic world. Highlights include 14 famous Greeks, where slaves fitted into Greek society, the birth of democracy and the whims of the Greek gods

Authors

Rhiannon Davies

Social networks

Section editor, BBC History Magazine

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Tags

More on: Europe

Ancient Greece banners2
Learn more about this subject
HEX Subs Nov 274 Sidebar 1200 x 800

Try 3 issues for just £5 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW