  4. How the Greeks changed the world
Roderick Beaton explores 4,000 years of Greek history, from the glories of Mycenae to the life of a modern European nation

Roderick Beaton explores 4,000 years of Greek history, on the HistoryExtra podcast. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian Roderick Beaton ranges over 4,000 years of Greek history, from the glories of Mycenae to the life of a modern European nation. In discussion with Rob Attar, he picks out some of the key moments in this journey, including the triumphs of ancient Greece, the conquests of Alexander the Great and the 1820s battle for independence.

Roderick Beaton is the author of The Greeks: A Global History (Faber, 2021)

