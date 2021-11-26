How the Greeks changed the world

Historian Roderick Beaton ranges over 4,000 years of Greek history, from the glories of Mycenae to the life of a modern European nation. In discussion with Rob Attar, he picks out some of the key moments in this journey, including the triumphs of ancient Greece, the conquests of Alexander the Great and the 1820s battle for independence.

Advertisement

Roderick Beaton is the author of The Greeks: A Global History (Faber, 2021)