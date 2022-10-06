Ancient history podcast episodes
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Egyptian pharaohs: everything you wanted to know
Joyce Tyldesley answers listener questions on ancient Egypt’s royal rulers
- Ancient Greeceaudio
Ancient Greece: everything you wanted to know
Paul Cartledge responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about one of the most renowned and influential ancient civilisations.
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Treasures of Tutankhamun
As a major new exhibition arrives in London, we speak to Tarek El Awady about the remarkable artefacts buried with Egypt’s boy king
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Cleopatra: unpicking myth from reality
Joyce Tyldesley explores the life and legacy of the last queen of Egypt
- Ancient Greeceaudio
Ancient Greek scientific thinking
Jane Desborough speaks about a new Science Museum exhibition, Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom
- Ancient Greeceaudio
How the Greeks changed the world
Roderick Beaton explores 4,000 years of Greek history, from the glories of Mycenae to the life of a modern European nation
- Ancient Greeceaudio
Sparta
Andrew Bayliss discusses the Ancient Greek city-state of Sparta, exploring the Spartans’ military prowess and the darker aspects of Spartan history
- Ancient Greeceaudio
Greek myths: everything you wanted to know
Classicist Natalie Haynes tackles listener questions on Greek myths, from ancient origins to modern reinterpretations
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Adventure and archaeology in the golden age of Egyptology
Toby Wilkinson gives a lecture on the archaeologists and adventurers whose discoveries helped transform our understanding of the ancient Egyptians
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Daily life in ancient Egypt: everything you wanted to know
Egyptologist Joyce Tyldesley responds to listener questions about everyday life in ancient Egypt, from governance to dental care and cat mummies
- Romanaudio
Inside a Roman home.
Hannah Platts offers a multisensory tour of the Roman home – from the smells of the kitchen to the surprises of the dinner table
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Looking for Egypt’s lost tombs
Are there any treasures left to be excavated in Egypt? Chris Naunton gives a lecture on some of the most fascinating ancient figures whose tombs are yet to be discovered
- Romanaudio
History's greatest mysteriesWhat happened to the Roman Ninth Legion?.
The Ninth Legion of the Roman army was last recorded in York in around AD 107. After that it simply vanished from history. To this day no-one knows what caused the destruction of this elite army unit, although many theories have been put forward.
- Romanaudio
Hadrian’s Wall: everything you wanted to know
As we approach the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on the Roman fortification
- Romanaudio
Pompeii: everything you wanted to know
Sophie Hay answers listener questions on the Roman city that was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79
- Romanaudio
Schama on 'Civilisations'
Simon Schama discusses his experiences of making the major new BBC arts history series Civilisations
- Romanaudio
Marcus Aurelius: thinker or fighter?
Shushma Malik explores the life and career of Rome’s renowned philosopher-emperor Marcus Aurelius
- Medievalaudio
The Byzantine empire: everything you wanted to know
Professor Judith Herrin responds to listener questions about the Byzantine empire, which emerged in late antiquity and survived until the end of the Middle Ages
- General ancient historyaudio
History's greatest mysteriesWas the Trojan War fact or fiction?.
In the latest in our series on history’s biggest conundrums, the author and classicist Daisy Dunn seeks out evidence of the Trojan War
- General ancient historyaudio
Ghosts, necromancy & the underworld in ancient Mesopotamia
From necromancy and the underworld to getting rid of troublesome spirits, Irving Finkel discusses ghost beliefs in ancient Mesopotamia
- General ancient historyaudio
The Maya: everything you wanted to know
Professor Matthew Restall tackles listener questions and popular search queries about the central American civilisation
- General ancient historyaudio
Bog bodies: what can they teach us?
Dr Melanie Giles unravels some of the mysteries around amazingly preserved human remains found in bogs – and reveals what we can learn from them
- General ancient historyaudio
Werewolves of the ancient world
Daniel Ogden explores the origins of the werewolf legend in stories from ancient Greece and Rome
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Should mummies be on display?.
Is it strange that we go to museums to look at dead bodies? Angela Stienne delves into the ethical debates around displaying ancient human remains