Assassinations: from the ancient world to JFK

Historian John Withington, author of Assassins’ Deeds: A History of Assassination from Ancient Egypt to the Present Day, explores some of history’s most notorious political killings. From the first known assassination to the plots to kill Franz Ferdinand and JFK, he reveals how these murders have often changed the course of history.

John Withington is the author of Assassins’ Deeds: A History of Assassination from Ancient Egypt to the Present Day (Reaktion, 2020)

