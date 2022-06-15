Bioarchaeology: uncovering the secrets of ancient and prehistoric bodies

As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Efthymia Nikita speaks to Helen Carr about how bioarchaeology and osteoarchaeology can be used to recover the lives of people from ancient history and prehistory, shedding light on health, disease, diet, activity and demography.

