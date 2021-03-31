Bog bodies: what can they teach us?

Dr Melanie Giles unravels some of the mysteries around amazingly preserved human remains found in bogs – and reveals what we can learn from them. She explains why these bodies have survived so well and the reasons why they might have been buried in wetlands across north-western Europe.

