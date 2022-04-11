Corruption in the ancient world
Shushma Malik, Marta Garcia and Yehudah Gershon reveal what corruption was like in the ancient world
By
Published: April 11, 2022 at 4:15 pm
What was corruption like in the ancient world – and how can studying it help us make sense of shady dealings in the 21st century? Matt Elton speaks to Shushma Malik, Marta Garcia and Yehudah Gershon – three researchers behind a new project to reveal more about the murkier side of ancient Greece and Rome.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Try 6 issues for £9.99 and save up to 72% when you subscribe to your favourite history magazine today!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement