Imperialism led to eye-watering profits for the British, and after decolonisation those who had grown rich from the colonial project rewrote the rules to keep the coffers open. Rhiannon Davies speaks to Kojo Koram about the economic and legal effects of decolonisation, and how growing global inequality has its roots in empire.

Kojo Koram is the author of Uncommon Wealth: Britain and the Aftermath of Empire (John Murray Press, 2022)