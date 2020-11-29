Accessibility Links

Ancient Babylon: everything you wanted to know

Zainab Bahrani tackles internet search queries and questions submitted by listeners about the ancient Mesopotamian city

Zainab Bahrani on the HistoryExtra podcast. (Image by Getty Images)

Professor Zainab Bahrani tackles popular internet search queries, and questions submitted by listeners, about the Mesopotamian city, which was one of the jewels of the ancient world. Topics range from religion, food and kings to the Hanging Gardens and the myth of the Tower of Babel.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

(Illustration by Laurie Avon for BBC History Magazine)
