Ancient Babylon: everything you wanted to know
Zainab Bahrani tackles internet search queries and questions submitted by listeners about the ancient Mesopotamian city
Professor Zainab Bahrani tackles popular internet search queries, and questions submitted by listeners, about the Mesopotamian city, which was one of the jewels of the ancient world. Topics range from religion, food and kings to the Hanging Gardens and the myth of the Tower of Babel.
