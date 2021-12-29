History Extra logo
  History's greatest mysteries: was the Trojan War fact or fiction?

History’s greatest mysteries: was the Trojan War fact or fiction?

In the latest in our series on history’s biggest conundrums, the author and classicist Daisy Dunn seeks out evidence of the Trojan War

Published:

Thanks largely to Homer’s Iliad, the Trojan War is one of the most famous events in Greek mythology. But how much – if any – of the legend is actually true? In the latest in our series on history’s biggest conundrums, the author and classicist Daisy Dunn revisits the literary and archaeological sources to seek out evidence for the clash between the Greeks and the city of Troy.

