The history of the Bible

John Barton considers the historical background to the most influential book in western culture, exploring how it fits into the histories of Judaism and Christianity

Original Gutenberg Bible, Beinecke Library, Yale Univeristy. (Photo by Alamy)

Biblical scholar John Barton considers the historical background to the most influential book in western culture, exploring its creation and how it fits into the histories of Judaism and Christianity.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Biblical scholar John Barton considers the historical background to the most influential book in western culture, exploring its creation and how it fits into the histories of Judaism and Christianity.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Original Gutenberg Bible, Beinecke Library, Yale Univeristy. (Photo by Alamy)
