Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. General ancient history
  4. History’s greatest mysteries: the fate of Jesus’s body

History’s greatest mysteries: the fate of Jesus’s body

Tom Holland explores historical and religious explanations as to what may have happened to Jesus’s body following his crucifixion

A replica of Jesus' tomb. (Photo by Alamy)

All this week we are counting down the top five of our History’s Greatest Mysteries poll. In today’s episode, historian and author Tom Holland explores historical and religious explanations as to what may have happened to Jesus’s body following his crucifixion in the first century AD.

Advertisement

How to download the History Extra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Weird and wonderful

A replica of Jesus' tomb. (Photo by Alamy)
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Max Adams. (Photo by Kona Macphee/Royal Literary Fund)
Medieval

Remarkable women through history

A combo picture of two images taken 13 August 2002 at Cairo Museum shows a foot of a mummy missing its big toe and beside it a prosthetic toe of leather and wood to replace the amputated real one. (Photo by Marwan Naamani/AFP/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Q&A How long have people used prosthetic limbs?

Illustration of the capture of Jerusalem during the third crusade
Medieval

Crusader, deserter and traitor: the life and legacy of Raymond III of Tripoli

An illustration of the battle of Agincourt. By attacking over unsuitable ground, Charles d’Albret “doomed his army”, says Rupert Matthews. (Photo by Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Medieval

The top 10 military blunders in history