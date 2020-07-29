History’s greatest mysteries: the fate of Jesus’s body
Tom Holland explores historical and religious explanations as to what may have happened to Jesus’s body following his crucifixion
All this week we are counting down the top five of our History’s Greatest Mysteries poll. In today’s episode, historian and author Tom Holland explores historical and religious explanations as to what may have happened to Jesus’s body following his crucifixion in the first century AD.
How to download the History Extra podcast