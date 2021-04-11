The Maya: everything you wanted to know
Professor Matthew Restall tackles listener questions and popular search queries about the central American civilisation
Professor Matthew Restall tackles popular search queries and listener questions about the central American civilisation. Where did the Maya live? What did they eat? And did they really predict that the world would end in 2012?
Matthew Restall is the co-author (with Amara Solari) of The Maya: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press, 2020)
