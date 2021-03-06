Accessibility Links

  4. Voices of China
In this lecture, Michael Wood uses the stories of five individuals from across the centuries to cast light on China’s rich and varied history

Michael Wood, author of The Story of China, gives a lecture on the ancient civilisation’s rich and varied history. He introduces us to five individuals from across the centuries whose lives and voices can shed light on Chinese history, including an emperor, a footsoldier and a feminist.

Michael Wood is the author of The Story of China (Simon & Schuster, 2020)

