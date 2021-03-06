All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Voices of China
In this lecture, Michael Wood uses the stories of five individuals from across the centuries to cast light on China’s rich and varied history
Published:
Michael Wood, author of The Story of China, gives a lecture on the ancient civilisation’s rich and varied history. He introduces us to five individuals from across the centuries whose lives and voices can shed light on Chinese history, including an emperor, a footsoldier and a feminist.
- Read more:
Michael Wood is the author of The Story of China (Simon & Schuster, 2020)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast