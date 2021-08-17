What was Greek fire?

Napalm was an invention of 20th-century warfare, but the deadly incendiary substance had an ancient and mysterious ancestor – Greek fire.

Developed in the Byzantine empire of the seventh century, Greek fire was a devastating weapon capable of being fired through tubes like a flamethrower, or hurled grenade-style in pots. It stuck to and burned everything, and couldn’t be doused by water, making it especially useful in naval battles.